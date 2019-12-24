Arrivals remain stable at cardamom auctions

Traders are expecting a strong and steady market in cardamom auctions at the Spices Park in Puttady on Tuesday, as arrivals remains stable.

The total quantity on offer was 86 tonnes.

According to traders, the market is entering the fag end of the season, which is evident from the lower arrivals and availability of small capsules. This will have an impact on arrivals in the coming days.

Traders are also expecting active participation from North Indian buyers, in anticipation of lower arrivals in the coming days.

The prices witnessed an upward trend yesterday due to strong and active participation of upcountry buyers, which is evident from the realisation of the combined average price at Rs 3,513.70 per kg.

In today’s auction, the auctioneers SpiceMore Traders Company offered 48.74 tonnes of 225 lots in the morning session, while the offer made by Sugandhagiri Spices Promoters and Traders was 36.64 tonnes in 181 lots.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets say that the most active cardamom January futures rose by 3.79 per cent or Rs 121.8 to Rs 3,335.30 per kg when closed on Monday.

The January futures price is showing bullion on the daily chart.