Commodities

Better crop report drags chana

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on January 28, 2020 Published on January 28, 2020

Chana in Indore mandis has been ruling lower for the past few days on better crop report and pressure of government stock, with chana (kanta) being quoted at ₹4,100-4,125 a quintal, while chana (desi) declined to ₹4,050 and chana (vishal) to ₹4,000. Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹4,950-5,000, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,150-5,250, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,350-5,450. Dollar chana was quoted at ₹5,200-5,400.

Published on January 28, 2020
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Turmeric arrivals improve