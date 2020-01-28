Better crop report drags chana

Chana in Indore mandis has been ruling lower for the past few days on better crop report and pressure of government stock, with chana (kanta) being quoted at ₹4,100-4,125 a quintal, while chana (desi) declined to ₹4,050 and chana (vishal) to ₹4,000. Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹4,950-5,000, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,150-5,250, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,350-5,450. Dollar chana was quoted at ₹5,200-5,400.