Bullish factors heat up soya oil

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on July 20, 2020 Published on July 20, 2020

Soya oil has been trading higher in Indore and other mandis in Madhya Pradesh on strong global cues, rise in futures and weak availability of imported and domestic oil.

Soya refined Indore (Prakash) was being quoted at ₹840 for 10 kg, soya refined (Ruchi/Vippy) ₹837, soya refined (Bajrang) ₹844, Avi ₹845, soya refined Neemuch (MS Solvex) was quoted at ₹837, soya refined (Dhanuka) ₹835, soya refined Mandsaur (Amrit) at ₹845 for 10 kg.

Soya solvent, on the other hand, rose to ₹790-95 for 10 kg. Plant deliveries were quoted lower at ₹3,750 a quintal. Amidst enthusiastic crop report and carryover stock, soyabean also traded low at ₹3,600-3,650 a quintal. Soyameal ruled at ₹31,000-32,000 a tonne on scattered domestic demand.

