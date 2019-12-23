Commodities

Bullish trend in soya oil and soyabean continued on strong foreign support with soya refined in Indore mandis rising to ₹905-907 for 10 kg (up ₹40 from last week), while soya solvent ruled at ₹855-860. Uptrend in soyabean seeds continued on weak availability of quality seeds with its prices rising to ₹4,400 a quintal. Plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted higher at ₹4,350-4,400 a quintal. In futures, soyabean traded higher with its January and February contracts on the NCEDX closing at ₹4,416 and ₹4,442 a quintal respectively. Soya meal ruled at ₹33,000 a tonne.

