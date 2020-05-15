Buying support lifts pulses

Despite a rise in the arrival of new crop, increased buying support lifted new summer moong with its prices being quoted at ₹8,600-8,900 a quintal. Adequate availability and extension of deadline of import of additional quota of urad dragged urad (Myanmar) to ₹6,520. Urad dal quoted at ₹9,000-10,200. Tur (Maharashtra) quoted at ₹5,450-5,550, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,800-5,000. Tur dal (full) was quoted at ₹8,200, while tur dal (sawa no.) ruled at ₹7,800. Masur traded at ₹5,300-5,350..