Campco likely to procure areca from select centres from April 13

Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (Campco) plans to procure arecanut from select centres from April 13.
Campco President SR Satishchandra told BusinessLine that the cooperative has approached the authorities for permission to procure arecanut — the main source of income for a majority of farmers in some parts of Karnataka — from its grower members.
The cooperative is likely to procure arecanut, thrice a week, at nine of its branches in the Dakshina Kannada district from April 13, provided it gets permission from the authorities. Each branch can procure arecanut from up to 20 members a day. The members will have to collect tokens from the respective branches over the phone before bringing in the commodity.
Asked why the number of procurements was capped at 20 members a day, he said this was to ensure social distancing at the centres. Increasing the number of members bringing in the commodity in a day would lead to crowding, he added.
Each member can sell either 100 kg of arecanut or commodity worth ₹25,000 in a month. The procurement hours will be limited between 9 am and 2 pm, Satishchandra said, adding that the members should bring their Campco membership cards and RTC details along with them.
The members should compulsorily wear masks and maintain at least 3 feet distance at the procurement centres, he added.
