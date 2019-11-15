Commodities

Cardamom auctions receive over 100 tonnes arrivals on Friday

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on November 15, 2019 Published on November 15, 2019

The quantity on offer in the morning trade was 54 tonnes. File Photo   -  The Hindu

Cardamom December futures price is show some recovery on daily chart

The presence of leading auctioneers has ensured arrival of over 100 tonnes of cardamom at the auctions to be held at Spices Park at Puttady on Friday.

According to traders, the quantity of 105 tonnes is one of the highest this week and normally the arrivals would be on higher side on Fridays. The market, according to them, is likely to be strong with active participation of exporters and quality arrivals.

North Indian buyers are also expected to be active as the market is witnessing a momentum in price realisation. The revival of North Indian demand would ensure active participation of dealers and give stability in the market, traders said.

The quantity on offer in the morning trade was 54 tonnes and the auctioneer was Header Systems India Pvt Ltd. Total quantity on offer in the afternoon auction, to be conducted by Mas Enterprises Ltd, would be 54 tonnes.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets Ltd said that there is a consistent improvement in arrivals and prices remain firm in the past week due to the availability of quality capsules. The trend indicate that cardamom December futures price is showing some recovery on daily chart.

Published on November 15, 2019
cardamom
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Indian rice falls on weak demand; cyclone damages fields in Bangladesh