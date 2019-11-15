Cardamom auctions receive over 100 tonnes arrivals on Friday

The presence of leading auctioneers has ensured arrival of over 100 tonnes of cardamom at the auctions to be held at Spices Park at Puttady on Friday.

According to traders, the quantity of 105 tonnes is one of the highest this week and normally the arrivals would be on higher side on Fridays. The market, according to them, is likely to be strong with active participation of exporters and quality arrivals.

North Indian buyers are also expected to be active as the market is witnessing a momentum in price realisation. The revival of North Indian demand would ensure active participation of dealers and give stability in the market, traders said.

The quantity on offer in the morning trade was 54 tonnes and the auctioneer was Header Systems India Pvt Ltd. Total quantity on offer in the afternoon auction, to be conducted by Mas Enterprises Ltd, would be 54 tonnes.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets Ltd said that there is a consistent improvement in arrivals and prices remain firm in the past week due to the availability of quality capsules. The trend indicate that cardamom December futures price is showing some recovery on daily chart.