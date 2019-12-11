Cardamom market sees bullish trend

The prevailing bullish trend in the cardamom auctions is likely to keep the market steady and strong, said the traders.

There was an active participation of all the stakeholders on Wednesday’s auction at Spices Park in Puttady and the total quantity on offer was 80 tonnes. According to traders, the firming up of prices yesterday has ensured good participation of buyers.

The auctioneers -- South Indian Green Cardamom Company Ltd offered 68 tonnes with 296 lots in the morning auction. In the afternoon trade, the quantity on offer was 12 tonnes. The auctioneers was Green House, Puliyanmala.

They pointed out the unexpected gain in prices was due to the speculative mood for both online and physical sales. The trend is expected to continue.

According to trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets, the January futures price is showing bullish on daily chart. The most active cardamom January futures dropped by 1.09 per cent or ₹33.90 when last traded at ₹3,062 on Tuesday.