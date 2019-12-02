Cardamom prices drop on weak sentiments

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Contrary to the expectations of a stable market, rains have put a stop to the steady pace of prices at cardamom auctions on Monday at Spices Park in Puttady.
According to traders, there was a drop of Rs50 per kg in all categories following a weak demand. Even the presence of well known auctioneers who ensure on quality has not helped the market. Though the North Indian buyers were active, exporters demand was subdued, as they are on a wait and watch mode.
Rains in cardamom growing tracks coupled with mist, drizzling in the last couple of days are favourable factors for fruit settings. This might have forced buyers to stay away from the market in anticipation of a new crop. Besides, heavy arrivals and high price realisation during the last week also made an impact on the liquidity of traders, as cardamom trade was conducted on a cash and carry mode, traders said.
The total arrivals both in the morning and afternoon sessions were 102.6 tonnes and realised a combined average price of Rs2,853.44 per kg.
The auctioneers Idukki District Traditional Cardamom Producers Company (IDTCPC) offered 59 tonnes of 262 lots in which 56.6 tonnes realised an average price of Rs2,857.17 per kg. The highest price quoted for selected lots was Rs3,140.
In the evening trade, the auctioneers Vandanmedu GreenGold Cardamom Producer Company (VGCP) offered 43.4 tonnes of 205 lots which realised an average price of Rs 2,849.71 per kg. The highest bid was Rs3128 per kg.
According to trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets, the most active cardamom December futures gained 1.5 per cent or Rs42.50 when last traded at Rs2,870 on Monday.
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Clients cannot execute trades in their trading accounts with Karvy. Transfer of securities to another demat ...
While your child is ensured a lump-sum at a certain age, these plans are often expensive and offer low ...
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,083) The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note taking ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...