Commodities

Chana prices up on festival demand

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 15, 2019 Published on October 15, 2019

Chana in Indore mandis has been ruling higher for the past two days on increased festival demand with chana (kanta) quoted at ₹4,425-50 a quintal, chana (desi) at ₹4,350, while chana (vishal) ruled at ₹4,400 a quintal respectively.

The rise in spot chana and increased buying support from the millers also lifted its dal with chana dal (average) quoted at ₹5,400-5,500, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,600-5,700, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,800-5,900 a quintal respectively.

Dollar chana ruled at ₹4,800-5,200 a quintal on subdued demand. In the container dollar chana (42/44 count) today was quoted at ₹5,900 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹5,700, while dollar chana (58/60 count) fetched ₹5,300 a quintal respectively.

The arrival of dollar chana in Indore mandis today was recorded at 3,500 bags against 7,000 bags in mandis across Madhya Pradesh.

