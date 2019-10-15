Chana prices up on festival demand

Chana in Indore mandis has been ruling higher for the past two days on increased festival demand with chana (kanta) quoted at ₹4,425-50 a quintal, chana (desi) at ₹4,350, while chana (vishal) ruled at ₹4,400 a quintal respectively.

The rise in spot chana and increased buying support from the millers also lifted its dal with chana dal (average) quoted at ₹5,400-5,500, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,600-5,700, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,800-5,900 a quintal respectively.

Dollar chana ruled at ₹4,800-5,200 a quintal on subdued demand. In the container dollar chana (42/44 count) today was quoted at ₹5,900 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹5,700, while dollar chana (58/60 count) fetched ₹5,300 a quintal respectively.

The arrival of dollar chana in Indore mandis today was recorded at 3,500 bags against 7,000 bags in mandis across Madhya Pradesh.