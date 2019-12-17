Commodities

Chana trades marginally higher

Indore | Updated on December 17, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

Amid weak arrival, chana (kanta) in Indore mandis was quoted marginally higher at ₹4,350-4,400 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,300, and chana (vishal) at ₹4,250-4,300 a quintal.

Chana dal (average) here on Tuesday was quoted at ₹5,150-5,250, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,350-5,450, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,550-₹5,650 a quintal. Dollar chana also traded marginally higher at ₹5,500-6,000 a quintal. Our correspondent

