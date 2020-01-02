Coffee exports hit by low prices in 2019; shipments down 5% at $794 mn

Commission-based recruitment system drives wrong behaviour: David Windley, CEO, IQTalent Partners
A professional services model serves needs better, says top HR professional
India’s coffee shipments for the calendar year 2019 fell 5 per cent in value due to lower prices, despite a marginal increase in overall volumes.
In dollar value, shipments declined to $794.21 million during 2019, lower than previous year’s $836.14 million. Also, the exports were marginally lower in domestic currency at Rs 5583.64 crore, as against Rs 5661.37 crore, according to the state-run Coffee Board’s latest provisional data.
Total volumes saw a marginal growth at 3.505 lakh tonnes during 2019 as against 3.488 lakh tonnes in the previous year. The increase in volumes was primarily on account of higher re-exports. The Indian companies import cheaper coffee beans from countries such as Vietnam to convert them into value-added products such as instant coffees and re-export them to destinations such as Russia and East Europe. The re-exported coffee during 2019 was higher at 89,193 tonnes (87,260 tonnes in the previous year). The exports of Indian grown coffees during 2019 was down marginally at 2.613 lakh tonnes (2.615 lakh tonnes).
Despite a marginal increase in volumes, the value of shipments dropped on account of lower per unit realisations. The per unit value fell to Rs 1,59,301 per tonne, as against the previous year’s Rs 1,62,296.
Italy was the largest buyer of Indian coffee, mainly the raw beans with volumes at 72,265 tonnes. Italy accounted for a fifth of India’s total coffee volumes during 2019.
Germany was the second largest buyer, followed by the Russian Federation. Germany bought 37,175 tonnes and accounted for over a tenth of India’s total shipments. The Russian Federation was the largest buyer of instant coffee at 28,573 tonnes.
CCL Products India Ltd was the largest exporter, followed by Tata Coffee Ltd and NKG India Pvt Ltd.
A professional services model serves needs better, says top HR professional
How the broadcaster has re-engineered its employee evaluation process in India
The new decade needs polymaths like the Italian artist who can work across disciplines in organisations
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
These funds invest in stocks that are part of the Nifty 50, in the same proportion
Here is a list of the top 10 performers from some of the main equity fund categories.
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...