Commodities

Continuous fall in price at turmeric futures

Erode | Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

The price of the turmeric shows continuous fall at the Turmeric Futures.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,734-7,177 a quintal, root variety ₹5,414-6,565 . Of the arrival of 2,121 bags of turmeric 928 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,809-6,999 , root variety ₹5,519-6,649 . All the 645 bags of turmeric kept for sale were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,866-6,914 , the root variety was sold at ₹5,699-6,700 . 825 bags of turmeric was arrived for sale, of which 572 bags were sold. Our Correspondent

 

Published on November 08, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Decline in buying drags pulses