Continuous fall in price at turmeric futures

The price of the turmeric shows continuous fall at the Turmeric Futures.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,734-7,177 a quintal, root variety ₹5,414-6,565 . Of the arrival of 2,121 bags of turmeric 928 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,809-6,999 , root variety ₹5,519-6,649 . All the 645 bags of turmeric kept for sale were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,866-6,914 , the root variety was sold at ₹5,699-6,700 . 825 bags of turmeric was arrived for sale, of which 572 bags were sold. Our Correspondent