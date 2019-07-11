Coonoor tea auction volume drops

A volume of 21.33 lakh kg is being offered for Sale No: 28 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association which will conclude on Friday. This is 62,000 kg less than the last week’s offer.

Of the 21.33 lakh kg offered, 20.01 lakh kg was CTC variety and only 1.32 lakh kg was orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 91,000 kg was orthodox while 12.98 lakh kg, CTC.

Among the dusts, only 41,000 kg was orthodox while 7.03 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 13.89 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 7.44 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Among the bought leaf factories selling CTC teas, only Homedale Tea Factory could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200/kg last week. Homedale’s Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the CTC market when Shreeji Traders bought it for ₹220 a kg.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹70-74 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹103-118 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades ₹70-73 and for the best grades ₹100-116.