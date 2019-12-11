Coonoor tea auction volume falls

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Sound, silence, sophistication
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
A volume of 15.56 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 50 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday. This is 2.72 lakh kg less than last week’s offer.
This is the penultimate auction for calendar 2019 as the market will close with Sale 51 next week for a fortnight for Christmas and New Year holidays.
Of 15.56 lakh kg offered, as much as 14.29 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.27 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 77,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 10.12 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 50,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.17 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 10.89 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 4.67 lakh kg, Dust grades.
Homedale Red Dust tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auction last week when JP Enterprises bought it for ₹271 a kg. Homedale Super Red Dust tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹266. These prices were higher than the prices fetched by export-oriented orthodox teas from the corporate sector. In the CTC Leaf auctions, Homedale Estate’s Broken Pekoe tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹220.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹62-66 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹105-124 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹64-68 and for the best grades, ₹112-126.
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
The stock of leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel rallied last week, thanks to the implementation ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...