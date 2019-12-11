Coonoor tea auction volume falls

A volume of 15.56 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 50 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday. This is 2.72 lakh kg less than last week’s offer.

This is the penultimate auction for calendar 2019 as the market will close with Sale 51 next week for a fortnight for Christmas and New Year holidays.

Of 15.56 lakh kg offered, as much as 14.29 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.27 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 77,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 10.12 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 50,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.17 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 10.89 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 4.67 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Homedale Red Dust tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auction last week when JP Enterprises bought it for ₹271 a kg. Homedale Super Red Dust tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹266. These prices were higher than the prices fetched by export-oriented orthodox teas from the corporate sector. In the CTC Leaf auctions, Homedale Estate’s Broken Pekoe tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹220.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹62-66 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹105-124 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹64-68 and for the best grades, ₹112-126.