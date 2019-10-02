Commodities

Coonoor tea auction volumes rises

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on October 02, 2019 Published on October 02, 2019

A volume of 16.26 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 40 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday. This is as much as 4.15 lakh kg more than last week’s offer. Of the 16.26 lakh kg offered, as much as 14.91 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.35 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 94,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 10.49 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 41,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.42 lakh kg, CTC.

