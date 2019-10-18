Coonoor tea Q3 earnings drop marginally

When ‘Uncle Godhri’ comes calling
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
Q3 earnings drop marginally
Tea producers and traders who operated through the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association have lost marginally in the first three quarters of the current calendar compared to the same period in 2018. The volume sold had fallen by 25 lakh kg despite an increase of ₹4.73 a kg in the average price fetched. Till the end of September, 39 auctions had been conducted, when the average price rose to ₹ 92.22 a kg from ₹ 87.49 in January-September 2018. This increase in price reduced the off take especially with the upcountry buyers picking teas from North Indian auctions.PS Sundar
The administration and water friends or jal sakhis ensure that conservation steps are implemented
Plan India nurtures girls into community leaders through a novel ‘takeover’
Disruptions are inevitable but the automobile is not going to disappear anytime soon
The stock of Zee Entertainment, one of the largest players in the entertainment industry, is down about 8 per ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Boulevard in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains