Coonoor tea Q3 earnings drop marginally

Coonoor | Updated on October 18, 2019 Published on October 18, 2019

Tea producers and traders who operated through the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association have lost marginally in the first three quarters of the current calendar compared to the same period in 2018. The volume sold had fallen by 25 lakh kg despite an increase of ₹4.73 a kg in the average price fetched. Till the end of September, 39 auctions had been conducted, when the average price rose to ₹ 92.22 a kg from ₹ 87.49 in January-September 2018. This increase in price reduced the off take especially with the upcountry buyers picking teas from North Indian auctions.PS Sundar

