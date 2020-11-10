Coonoor tea sale: Pre-Diwali auctions end on a disappointing note

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
The pre-Diwali auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (Sale 45) brought in disappointment to the producers because teas worth as much as ₹ 9.04 crore remained unsold since there were no takers for as much as 32 per cent of the offer despite the average price falling by two rupees a kg.
The market will remain closed this week due to Diwali celebrations and so, Sale 46 has been dropped.
The post-Diwali auction – Sale 47 – will be held on November 19 and 20.
“At the pre-Diwali auction, only one grade crossed ₹ 300/kg mark – small scale factory Homedale Estate’s CTC Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions when we bought it for ₹ 301 a kg”, G Thiagarajan, proprietor of Shree Abirami Enterprises, told BusinessLine.
“We bought this top quality tea to fulfil the preference of select domestic consumers who have always shown keen interest for Homedale teas”, he said.
In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers topped at ₹ 262 a kg.
Among other CTC teas, Shanthi Supreme got ₹ 246, Vigneshwar Estate ₹ 221, Deepika Supreme ₹ 216, Riverside Estate ₹ 213, Professor Superfine ₹ 211, Bellatti Estate ₹ 201, Hittakkal Estate, Navilkal Estate, Palmera Estate, Selva Ganapathy Premium, Pinewood Estate, Sharon Estate and Waver Tree ₹ 200 each.
Among orthodox teas, Chamraj topped at ₹ 247, followed by Havukal ₹ 231, Kodanad ₹ 226, Nonsuch orthodox ₹ 223, Lockhart Gold ₹ 221, Devashola ₹ 216, Goldsland ₹ 215, Kil Kotagiri ₹ 212, Glendale ₹ 207 and Kairbetta ₹ 205.
