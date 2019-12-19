Copper slips on profit-taking, caution after recent trade deal rally

Copper prices edged down on Thursday due to some profit-taking and caution by investors after a recent rally, boosted by an interim Sino-U.S. trade deal and hopes of improving demand in top consumer China.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.1% to $6,170 a tonne by 0248 GMT, having gained in eight out of the last 11 sessions. The contract hit its highest in seven months on Tuesday.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) dipped 0.2% to 49,020 yuan ($6,964.16) a tonne.

China's factory activity showed surprising signs of improvement in November, while the United States and China reached a preliminary agreement to resolve its 17-month-long trade war that hurt global economic growth and metals demand.

However, both outlooks for further trade negotiations and China's longer-term economic performance remained uncertain, capping further gains in copper prices.