CPO, natural gas slip on MCX; dhaniya, jeera up on NCDEX

Rubber and cotton futures were the top gainers on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday morning, and natural gas and CPO (crude palm oil) futures were quoted lower.

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), guar gum and turmeric (unpolished) futures traded lower and dhaniya and jeera futures were the top gainers.

On MCX, the December futures of rubber were trading at ₹19778 against the previous close of ₹18,351, up by 2.21 per cent, in the initial hour of trading on Wednesday morning. The November futures of rubber were trading at ₹19,462 against the previous close of ₹18,411.

The November contracts of cotton were up by 0.44 per cent in the initial hour of trading. It was trading at ₹31,950 against the previous close of ₹31,810.

On Wednesday morning, the November futures of natural gas were down by 2.16 per cent, and November futures of CPO were down by 4.2 per cent. The November futures of natural gas was trading at ₹367.5 against the previous close of ₹375.6, and the November futures of CPO were trading at ₹11,38.7 against the previous close of ₹1142.9 in the initial hour of the Wednesday morning trading.

The December contracts of dhaniya were up by 1.38 per cent on NCDEX in the initial hour of trading on Wednesday morning. The dhaniya December futures were trading at ₹9082 against the previous close of ₹8958 on Wednesday morning.

The December jeera contracts were trading at ₹16,555 on NCDEX against the previous close of ₹16,475, up by 0.49 per cent.

The December contracts of turmeric (unpolished) and guar gum were down by 1.43 per cent and 1.69 per cent, respectively, on Wednesday morning.

The December contracts of guar gum were trading at ₹11,080 against the previous close of ₹11,383. It had touched a low of ₹11,070 after opening at ₹11,345 in the morning.

The December futures of turmeric (unpolished) were trading at ₹7,760 against the previous close of ₹7,838. It had touched a low of ₹7,712 after opening at ₹7,880 on Wednesday morning.