Crop loss reports lift pulses

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
Amidst report of large scale damage to standing urad, moong and soyabean crops, uptrend continued in most of the pulse seeds at the mandis in Indore. Tur (Maharashtra) rose further to ₹7,100 a quintal, while tur (Nimari) rose to ₹5,800-6,800. In the past one week tur in Indore mandis has gained ₹200. Rise in tur has primarily been attributed to weak availability of domestic and imported lemon tur in Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata ports. Tur dal (sawa no.) was being quoted at ₹9,200-9,300, tur dal (full) at ₹9,400-9,600, while tur marka ruled at ₹9,500-12,000 a quintal, respectively. Arrival of moist and inferior quality produce in Madhya Pradesh, has lifted prices of the best quality moong to ₹7,000-7,500 a quintal, while cheap quality moong ruled at ₹4,000-5,000 a quintal. Urad ruled firm with urad (best quality) at ₹7,500-8,000.
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
₹1036 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100510501065 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...