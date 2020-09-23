Commodities

Crop loss reports lift pulses

September 23, 2020

Amidst report of large scale damage to standing urad, moong and soyabean crops, uptrend continued in most of the pulse seeds at the mandis in Indore. Tur (Maharashtra) rose further to ₹7,100 a quintal, while tur (Nimari) rose to ₹5,800-6,800. In the past one week tur in Indore mandis has gained ₹200. Rise in tur has primarily been attributed to weak availability of domestic and imported lemon tur in Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata ports. Tur dal (sawa no.) was being quoted at ₹9,200-9,300, tur dal (full) at ₹9,400-9,600, while tur marka ruled at ₹9,500-12,000 a quintal, respectively. Arrival of moist and inferior quality produce in Madhya Pradesh, has lifted prices of the best quality moong to ₹7,000-7,500 a quintal, while cheap quality moong ruled at ₹4,000-5,000 a quintal. Urad ruled firm with urad (best quality) at ₹7,500-8,000.

