Crude oil production down 3.22% in July

Crude oil production in July 2021 came in at 2548.78 (thousand metric tonnes) TMT, down 3.22 per cent over production level of 2633.62 TMT in July last year.

On the other hand, cumulative crude oil production during April-July 2021 stood at 9961.65 TMT, 3.37 per cent lower than than production level of 10,308.91 tonnes in same month last fiscal, an official release said.

ONGC’s crude oil production during July 2021 stood at 1664.94 TMT, lower than 1738.56 in the same month last year. On a cumulative basis, ONGC’s crude oil production during April-July 2021 stood at 6,477.08 TMT, 4.85 per cent lower than 6,806.96 TMT in same period last year.

Meanwhile, crude oil production by private/JV companies in the PSC/RSC regime during July 2021 stood at 630.54 TMT, down 2.16 per cent over production level of July 2020.

Natural gas production

Natural gas production during July 2021 was 2891.96 (million metric standard cubic meters) MMSCM, up 18.36 per cent over the than production level of July 2020. Cumulative natural gas production during April-July 2021 was 11060.07 MMSCM, 19.85 per cent higher than production during corresponding period of last year.

Crude oil processed

Crude oil processed during July 2021 was 19,383.64 TMT, which is 9.64 per cent higher than July 2020.

Cumulative crude throughout during April-July 2021 was 76,638.47 TMT, 15.58 per cent higher than production on corresponding period of last year, the release added.

CPSE refineries’ crude oil processed during July 2021 was 10,959.40 MT, 5.64 per cent higher than production level of July 2020. Cumulative crude throughout during April-July was 42,668 MT which is 17.94 per cent higher than corresponding period of last year, the release added.

Private refineries crude oil processed during July 2021 was 6703.36 MT, 14.52 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last year. Cumulative crude throughout during April-July 2021 stood at 27,433.88 TMT, 7.61 per cent higher than the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, JV refineries crude oil processed during July 2021 stood at 1720.88 TMT, 18.93 per cent higher than July 2020. Cumulative crude throughput of JV refineries during April-July 2021 was 6536.41 TMT, 40.96 per cent higher than production in same period last year, the release added.