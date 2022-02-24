Crude tops $100 a barrel, gold nears $1,950 as Russian offensive unnerves commodities market

The energy market was on fire and the bullion market sparked on Thursday morning as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a military operation in Ukraine set off panic reactions in the commodities market.

The development also left the edible oils market on the boil as crude palm oil prices increased to a record of over 6,000 Malaysian ringgits (MYR), while the grains market also saw the players turn nervous with wheat and corn prices zooming.

Putin said his troops will enter eastern Ukraine to protect the civilians, but they have no plans to occupy the neighbouring country.

Feeling the heat

The energy market was the first to feel the heat as Brent crude oil topped $100 a barrel for April futures. By 11 hours IST, Brent crude for April delivery were up at $101.27, up over 4.5 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). May futures also gained by a similar margin, though prices remained under $100 at $98.08.

Natural gas April futures increased by about five per cent to $4.817 per MMBtu, TTF gas March futures zoomed nearly 10 per cent to 87.45 euros per megawatt-hour and UK gas March futures skyrocketed over 10 per cent to £211 per therm.

Other energy products such as ethanol and methanol too gained globally.

Sparkling bullion

Gold, the haven asset during a geopolitical crisis, was another major beneficiary of the Russian move. Spot gold prices jumped nearly two per cent to $1,941.60 an ounce. In India, gold April contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)were up 2.42 per cent at ₹51,597 per 10 grams.

Silver prices topped $25 an ounce to $25.04, up 2.18 per cent. On MCX, April silver contracts increased by over 2.5 per cent ₹67,333 a kg. Platinum was up by almost one per cent at $1,101.48 and palladium 2.53 per cent at $2,514.70 an ounce.

CPO at new high

In the edible oils market, crude palm oil gained in tandem with crude, going past the magical 6,000 MYR-mark. When this report was being published, it had surged to a record high of 6,506 MYR for March futures.

Soybean May futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose by 2.65 per cent to $17.14 a bushel, while Black Sea sunflower was financially settled $7.50 higher for April delivery at $1,444 a tonne.

The grains market reacted sharply to the latest development in Ukraine since it could affect the supply of wheat, corn and sunflower seeds. On CBOT, wheat March futures gained by over five per cent to $9.26 a bushel, while corn March contracts also increased by a similar margin to $7.17 a bushel.

Among other commodities, steel slipped, iron ore rose a tad, natural rubber gained three per cent, while cotton, sugar and cocoa headed higher. Most of the base metals fell, though copper was stable and tin gained.