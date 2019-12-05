December green leaf price fixed at ₹12.45 a kg

The Tea Board of India, under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has announced that the district average price for green leaf I December in The Nilgiris will be ₹12.45 a kg.

Tea Board Executive Director M Balaji said that this has been fixed based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from bought leaf factories in November. He said that all bought factories have been instructed to adhere to this average price while buying green leaf from small growers this month.

He also said that all field officials of the Bard have been instructed to ensure that no bought leaf factory in their jurisdiction paid a price less than the district average in December.

This price is 55 paise less than the ₹13 a kg fixed for November. This is the lowest price for any month all through 2019. For that matter, it is the lowest price since October 2017 except for July 2018, when the price was ₹12.20.

Last December, the average price was much higher, at ₹16.09 per kg.