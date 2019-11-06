Decline in buying drags pulses

The decline in buying support at higher rates reined in the uptrend in pulses and pulse seeds with urad (bold) quoting at ₹8,200-8,500 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹6,300. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹9,300-9,400, urad dal (bold) at ₹9,600-9,800, while urad moongar ruled at ₹11,500-600. Moong (bold) declined to ₹7,000- 7,100, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,300-6,500.