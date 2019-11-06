Commodities

Decline in buying drags pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 06, 2019

The decline in buying support at higher rates reined in the uptrend in pulses and pulse seeds with urad (bold) quoting at ₹8,200-8,500 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹6,300. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹9,300-9,400, urad dal (bold) at ₹9,600-9,800, while urad moongar ruled at ₹11,500-600. Moong (bold) declined to ₹7,000- 7,100, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,300-6,500.

pulses (commodity)
