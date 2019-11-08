Commodities

Decline in buying drags pulses

Indore | Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

A decline in buying support at higher rates reined in the uptrend in moong and urad with moong (bold) declining to ₹7,000-7,200 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500.

Moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹8,300-8,400 , moong dal (bold) at ₹8,500-8,600, while moong mongar ruled at ₹8,700- 8,800. Urad (bold) quoted at ₹8,000-8,200, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹6,000-6,100. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹8,300-8,500. Our Correspondent

 

