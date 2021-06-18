‘Demand for US blueberry rising in India’

India is currently importing around 2,000 tonnes of blueberries, which rich in nutrients and minerals, from the US and the trade is growing at a rate of around 30 per cent a year, said US Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC), a body that represents blueberry farmers and exporters in the US, on Friday.

Imports of dried blueberries grew from almost zero in 2009 to 1,800 tonnes in 2020 and the same year Indian imports of fresh blueberries were 100 tonnes. This year, USHBC, federal research and promotion programme representing blueberry growers, marketers, exporters and importers in the US, embarked on an ambitious programme to promote blueberries not only as a fresh, healthy snack, but also a flavouring ingredient with diverse range of use.

“Processed blueberries can be frozen, dried or transformed into powder, puree and juice, and used in a variety of sweet and savory applications,” said Alicia Adler, USHBC’s Vice-President of Global Business Development. “Developing new products with blueberries not only meets consumer demands for unique flavour and healthy food products, but also increases the profitability of the food manufacturing sector by incorporating value-added ingredients like blueberries,” she said during a press conference.

According to a study carried out for USHBC, the number of blueberry-based products available in Indian market grew by 215% to 224 between 2015 and 2019.

According to Adler, the high tariff of 30 per cent on blueberry products imported to India from the US is still a concern. She said USHBC has been working with importers and trade associations in India to help potentially reduce the tariff.