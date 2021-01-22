Demand lull to pause copper’s blistering rally

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Copper’s rapid recovery in recent months is expected to pause, but it will pick up momentum after the Chinese New Year holiday as demand gradually overtakes supply leaving the market with a substantial deficit.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange trading around $8,000 a tonne, near eight-year highs, is up more than 80 per cent since demand tanked in the first half of 2020 as coronavirus lockdowns floored industrial activity.
Reasons for the expected lull include scrap, which typically starts to emerge at high prices, and the risk of wider lockdowns undermining industrial activity in the first quarter.
However, most important is slowing copper demand growth in top consumer China where imports have levelled off ahead of the Lunar holiday in February when many factories close.
China imported record volumes of unwrought copper and copper products last year, but the December number fell for a third consecutive month to 512,332 tonnes.
“There isn’t going to be a lot of impetus from China to take the market forward until March,” said Roskill Principal Consultant Jonathan Barnes, who reckons global demand amounted to 23.3 million tonnes last year.
“China’s share of the copper market at 55 per cent is now even bigger than it was because its consumption rose last year and almost everywhere else declined.”
Copper supplies are expected to rise this year as Covid-related problems come to an end, but with prices at elevated levels the potential for disruptions remains as mineworkers seek higher wages.
This, alongside sliding stocks in LME registered warehouses at 87,725 tonnes, which have more than halved since October and are at their lowest since September, will support copper. Low stocks will help propel prices higher later in 2021.
“Any price pullback to $7,600 should be used to build longs. We expect copper prices to reach $9,500 by mid-2021,” analysts at UBS said. They expect copper supply to rise 2.9 per cent this year and a deficit of 469,000 tonnes.
“We expect global refined copper consumption — driven by manufacturing, housing, and infrastructure — to grow 4.6% in 2021.”
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
Regina King’s film ‘One Night in Miami’ turns the spotlight on four young men’s often conflicting ideas of ...
Each new year millions of people around the world resolve to change their lives for the better. These ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...