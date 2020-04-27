Double lockdown ini Idukki, Kottayam hit pepper arrivals to Kochi

The imposition of double lockdown in Idukki and Kottayam has affected pepper arrivals to Kochi on Monday. Arrivals were only 8 tonnes, while prices remained steady at ₹314 per kg for ungarbled and MG1 garbled varieties realised ₹334.

However, there is a pause in demand in the consuming markets of North India due to the increased availability of the spice from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

Tamil Nadu dealers in Gudalur are active due to the availability of pepper from Wayanad along with Karnataka. All the markets in Karnataka are active right from Chikmagalur, Sakleshpur, Virajpet, Madikeri, Koppanad and even Mysuru.

Therefore, the domestic players who want bolder varieties opt for their requirements from Karnataka and Gudalur. While those who look for high-bulk density and jet black pepper depend on Idukki varieties, he said.

However, the cyclonic weather and heavy rains in certain parts are causing a concern for the trade. According to Shamji, industrial buyers are looking for raw material to pack them for masalas and ready-to-eat snacks, prior to the onset of monsoon and are working to their full capacities. This will perk up the demand for black pepper in the coming days, Shamji said.