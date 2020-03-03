Commodities

Downtrend in chana continues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

Downtrend in chana continued amidst weak physical demand and rise in the arrival of the new crop with chana (kanta) here on Tuesday declining to ₹3,925-50 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹3,850 and chana (vishal) at ₹3,800-3,950. Compared to last week chana is ruling ₹100 lower. Chana dal (average)quoted at ₹4,800-4,900, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,000-5,100, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,200-5,300 . Dollar chana ruled flat at ₹5,000-5,500 a quintal on subdued demand. In container dollar chana (42/44 count) today was quoted at ₹6,200 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹5,900, while dollar chana (58/60 count) ruled at ₹5,350 . The arrival of dollar chana in Indore mandis today was recorded at 4,500-5,000 bags.

pulses (commodity)
