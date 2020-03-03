Downtrend in chana continues

Downtrend in chana continued amidst weak physical demand and rise in the arrival of the new crop with chana (kanta) here on Tuesday declining to ₹3,925-50 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹3,850 and chana (vishal) at ₹3,800-3,950. Compared to last week chana is ruling ₹100 lower. Chana dal (average)quoted at ₹4,800-4,900, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,000-5,100, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,200-5,300 . Dollar chana ruled flat at ₹5,000-5,500 a quintal on subdued demand. In container dollar chana (42/44 count) today was quoted at ₹6,200 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹5,900, while dollar chana (58/60 count) ruled at ₹5,350 . The arrival of dollar chana in Indore mandis today was recorded at 4,500-5,000 bags.