Downtrend in soya oil continues

Downtrend in soya oil and soyabean continued on weak global cues and physical demand with soya refined declining to ₹855-60 for 10 kg, while soya solvent declined to ₹815-20 for 10 kg. Soyabean tradedat ₹4,000-4,025 a quintal. Plant deliveries of soyabeanquoted at ₹4,000 . Similarly, in future also soyabean declinedwith its February and March contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,948 and ₹3,922.

Published on February 10, 2020
