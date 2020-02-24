Commodities

Downtrend in soya oil continues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on February 24, 2020 Published on February 24, 2020

The downtrend in soya oil continued in Indore mandis amid weak global cues and physical demand. A fall in palm oil prices has also added to the sluggish trend in soyabean and other oils, with soya refined here today declining to ₹820-823 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹765-770 for 10 kg. Soyabean also traded low at ₹4,000 a quintal on weak physical demand. Plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted at ₹3,950-4,000 a quintal.

oilseeds and edible oil
