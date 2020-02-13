Commodities

Downtrend in soya oils continues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on February 13, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

The downtrend in oils and oil seeds continued in Indore mandis on weak physical demand, global cues and a sharp decline in export of soya DOC, with soya refined oil declining to ₹840-45 per 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹790-95. Palm oil (Indore) quoted at ₹862-63 per 10 kg, cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹802, while cotton oil (Indore) ruled at ₹840 per 10 kg. Mustard seeds quoted at ₹3,650-75 a quintal, while raida ruled at ₹3,750.

Published on February 13, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Farm gate sales impact pepper arrivals for Kochi trade