Downtrend in soya oils continues

The downtrend in oils and oil seeds continued in Indore mandis on weak physical demand, global cues and a sharp decline in export of soya DOC, with soya refined oil declining to ₹840-45 per 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹790-95. Palm oil (Indore) quoted at ₹862-63 per 10 kg, cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹802, while cotton oil (Indore) ruled at ₹840 per 10 kg. Mustard seeds quoted at ₹3,650-75 a quintal, while raida ruled at ₹3,750.