Edible oils in bear grip

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on August 20, 2020 Published on August 20, 2020

Amidst weak futures and slack demand, most of the oils at the mandis in Indore were quoted lower with soya refined declining to ₹855-60 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹805-10.

Amongst plants, soya refined (Ruchi & Vippy) were quoted at ₹860 each, Bajrang - ₹862, Prakash ₹855-57, Gambuja - ₹865, Avi Ujjain - ₹868, Shujalpur - ₹863, Ambika (Kala pipal) - ₹860, MS Pachore - ₹851, Khandwa - ₹863, Bansal - ₹860, Itarsi - ₹864-65, Dhanuka (Neemuch) - ₹845, MS Solvex Neemuch - ₹847, Kota refined - ₹860-65, while soya refined Nimbhara was quoted at ₹853-54 for 10 kg, respectively.

Plant delivery of soyabean were quoted at ₹3,725-3,880 a quintal. Groundnut oil (Indore) was also quoted lower at ₹1,230-40, groundnut oil (Bombay) at ₹1,230, while groundnut oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹1,200. Cotton oil (Gujarat) was quoted at ₹830.

Rise in futures, on the other hand, perked up palm oil with palm oil (Indore) today rising to ₹870, while palm oil (Bombay) was quoted at ₹835. Decline in buying support at higher rate dragged mustard seeds (Nimar) today to ₹4,500-4,550 a quintal, while mustard seeds Jaipur ruled at ₹5,300-5,305. Kachhi Gjani Jaipur was quoted at ₹1,071-1,073, while mustard cake Jaipur ruled at ₹2,150.

Arrival of mustard seeds across the country today was recorded at 1.25 lakh bags. Rajasthan led the arrival with 70,000 bags, followed by UP - 15,000 bags, MP - 10,000 bags, Gujarat and Haryana/Punjab - 5,000 bags each, while 20,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.

