Edible oils in bear grip

Amidst weak futures and slack demand, most of the oils at the mandis in Indore were quoted lower with soya refined declining to ₹855-60 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹805-10.

Amongst plants, soya refined (Ruchi & Vippy) were quoted at ₹860 each, Bajrang - ₹862, Prakash ₹855-57, Gambuja - ₹865, Avi Ujjain - ₹868, Shujalpur - ₹863, Ambika (Kala pipal) - ₹860, MS Pachore - ₹851, Khandwa - ₹863, Bansal - ₹860, Itarsi - ₹864-65, Dhanuka (Neemuch) - ₹845, MS Solvex Neemuch - ₹847, Kota refined - ₹860-65, while soya refined Nimbhara was quoted at ₹853-54 for 10 kg, respectively.

Plant delivery of soyabean were quoted at ₹3,725-3,880 a quintal. Groundnut oil (Indore) was also quoted lower at ₹1,230-40, groundnut oil (Bombay) at ₹1,230, while groundnut oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹1,200. Cotton oil (Gujarat) was quoted at ₹830.

Rise in futures, on the other hand, perked up palm oil with palm oil (Indore) today rising to ₹870, while palm oil (Bombay) was quoted at ₹835. Decline in buying support at higher rate dragged mustard seeds (Nimar) today to ₹4,500-4,550 a quintal, while mustard seeds Jaipur ruled at ₹5,300-5,305. Kachhi Gjani Jaipur was quoted at ₹1,071-1,073, while mustard cake Jaipur ruled at ₹2,150.

Arrival of mustard seeds across the country today was recorded at 1.25 lakh bags. Rajasthan led the arrival with 70,000 bags, followed by UP - 15,000 bags, MP - 10,000 bags, Gujarat and Haryana/Punjab - 5,000 bags each, while 20,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.