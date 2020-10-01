EIA reports increase in US crude output; inventory still above pre-Covid levels

WTI crude oil futures that slipped below $39/barrel on Wednesday may see further erosion, warn analysts. The resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe and other parts of the world is raising doubts of a sustained recovery in demand for oil.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released late evening on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories having reduced by 2 million barrels to 492.4 million barrels. This news is not going to cheer the market, as oil output increased to 10.575 million barrels per day (four-week average as September 25) from 10.325 million barrels in the previous week.

A build-up in stocks again in the next few weeks can’t be ruled out. Also, at 492.4 million barrels, oil inventory is still above pre-Covid levels of last year, at 422.6 million barrels. Examining the inventory data, it is quite clear that withdrawal in crude oil stocks is slowing; with driving season ending and winter approaching, demand may only slow further in the weeks to come, say analysts. Further, EIA data on gasoline inventories is also bearish — for the week ended September 25, gasoline stocks were at 228.2 million barrels, up 0.7 million barrels from the previous week.

Analysts add that increasing supplies from Libya to the OPEC+ and higher production in Russia, too, will be weighing on sentiments in the near term on crude oil futures.

The only factor in support of crude prices now is a military conflict between Azerbaijan (a key OPEC+ member producing about 0.5 million barrels of crude oil a day) and Armenia.

On Wednesday, MCX Crude (October) futures corrected sharply to ₹2,877/barrel. Today, it is up about 2 per cent and trading at ₹2,937/barrel (9.00 hours IST), but analysts continue to hold a bearish outlook for the near term.