Fall in Coonoor tea auction earnings

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
The Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) auction earnings in the first four months of the current calendar have fallen by 24.88 per cent over the same period of 2019.
This has happened because 13 lakh kg less tea was sold despite prices falling by ₹17.04 a kg, reveals our analysis of the Market Reports.
Following the disruptions’ in tea trade arising from the lockdown, only one auction (Sale 13) was conducted in April. That particular auction saw buoyancy with more volume being sold at higher price.
The average price dropped to ₹83.15 a kg from ₹100.19 during January-April 2019. Nevertheless, the volume sold dropped to 1.24 crore kg from 1.37 crore kg in January-April 2019.
With less tea being sold at lower price, the overall realisation in the first four months dropped to ₹103.11 crore from ₹137.26 crore.
This fall of ₹34.15 crore marked a decline of 24.88 per cent. The CTTA dropped Sales 14 to 17. Sale 18 was held on May 2.
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
BL Research BureauIn the first tranche of announcements made under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan—an ...
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Schemes investing in govt, corporate bonds outscored equity scheme
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...