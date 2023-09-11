The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) has announced the names for “Shri Govindbhai Memorial Awards” in three categories.

Instituted in collaboration with GGN International Rajkot/Indore, the awards are set to recognise excellence and innovation in the categories such as commodity analyst/trader; media; and farmer/FPO/service, each carrying a cash prize of ₹50,000.

A media statement said that Pasha Patel, a farmer leader, will be honoured with the award for his dedication to supporting the livelihoods of oilseed farmers. His tireless efforts exemplify the spirit of these prestigious awards, it said. The award carries a commemorative certificate.

A revered figure

SEA has announced the name of Ashish Acharya, Vice-President of the International Trade Division at Patanjali Foods Ltd, for the commodity analyst award. The statement said his exceptional contributions as a sharp commodity analyst and dedication as a commodity analyst and trader is worthy to be emulated by those in the industry.

These accolades are dedicated to the memory of Govindbhai Patel, a revered figure in the vegetable oil industry. Govindbhai Patel possessed unparalleled expertise in the finer nuances of the vegetable oil business and a legendary understanding of the demand-supply dynamics within the industry, the statement said.

‘Shri Govindbhai Memorial Awards’ will be presented at 60th year celebration of SEA in Mumbai on September 28. The awards will be conferred by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and the Union Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit