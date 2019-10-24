Festival demand lifts soya oil

Riding on strong global cues and increased festive demand, the majority of oils ruled higher with soya refined rising to ₹758-60 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹720-25. Palm oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹695, cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹750, while groundnut oil (Indore) ruled at ₹1,040-60 for 10 kg. Mustard seeds quoted at ₹3,800, while raida ruled at ₹3,600. In the futures segment, mustard seeds quoted higher with the November and December contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹4,276 and ₹4,269. . Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line today were quoted higher at Rs 4,370-75 a quintal. The arrival of mustard seeds across the country today was recorded at 1.45 lakh bags