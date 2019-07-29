Commodities

Festival demand lifts soya

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on July 29, 2019 Published on July 29, 2019

Despite weak global cues, festival demand perked up soya oil with soy refined today roseto ₹745-47 for 10 kg, while soya solvent rose to ₹710-15. Soybean, on the other hand, ruled stable at ₹3,525-50 a quintal amid enthusiastic sowing report. Plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted at ₹3,550. In futures also soyabean was quoted lower with its August and September contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,585 and ₹3,605. Soy DOC on the spot ruled flat at ₹30,000 a tonne.

oilseeds and edible oil
