Festival season perks up demand in pepper

The pepper market has started witnessing a good demand, thanks to the ensuing festival season and a robust supply from the domestic market.

The local masala manufacturers are seen active to meet the demand for Onam kits distributed by the government at subsidised rates. The demand-supply situation is good which is met from import consignments as well, traders said adding that the demand is likely to continue from local and inter-state buyers in view of the Navaratri festival season ahead.

The quantity offered in Kochi market last week was around 250 tonnes, witnessing an average price increase of ₹3 per kg. Despite floods and landslides, there was active interest from end-users.

According to Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices, the availability of imported stuff coupled with the market arrivals are fulfilling the requirements of the processors. The declaration of containment zone in several parts of West Kochi forced the processors to shift their operations to third party warehouses including EOU companies.

The prices at Kochi market remained steady on Monday at ₹319 per kg and the off-take was 17 tonnes.