Firm demand, higher arrivals lift pepper prices

A firm demand coupled with increased arrivals lifted pepper prices by ₹1 a kg in Kochi on Monday. The average price realised was ₹300 for ungarbled on arrival of 78 tonnes.

After bottoming out last week, pepper prices have started showing an upward trend. The rates have been declined by ₹18 per kg (₹1,800 per quintal) from February 15 to March 14, said Kishore Shanji of Kishor Spices.

The Karnataka and Tami Nadu harvest have started picking up and may improve in the coming days. The Ugadi festival, followed by Mahavir Jayanthi and Easter are likely to further determine the domestic demand.

It is hoped that the coronavirus spread may not gather pace, which is a major factor to determine the pepper price trend, Shamji said.

Farmer/dealers in the primary market are busy in settling their loan assets with cooperative banks and societies before March 31 to opt for concessions available as well as taking new loans from April 1.