Global black tea output inches up, thanks to India

Despite major producers such as China and Sri Lanka turning out a lower output, the world black tea production in calendar 2019 was higher than in 2018, thanks to because of India’s contribution g to a significant increase.
“Our compilation of the latest production data got from different countries shows that the world black tea output rose to 2,290.51 mkg in 2019 from 2,266.82 mkg in 2018,” Rajesh Gupta, compiler of Global Tea Digest, told BusinessLine.
“This increase of 23.69 mkg marked a growth of 1.05 per cent,” he said.
This was despite major producing nations like Kenya and Sri Lanka producing a lower output. Kenya posted a massive fall of 34.18 mkg or 6.93 per cent to produce 458.81 mkg. Sri Lanka lost 4.85 mkg or 1.60 per cent with its output dropping to 297.63 mkg.
Malawi also produced less as its output dropped by 2.29 mkg or 4.53 per cent to dip to 48.30 mkg.
On the other hand, the massive increase of 51.07 mkg in India came handy to overcome this loss of 41.32 mkg from these three countries.
“India’s production in 2019 rose to 1,389.70 mkg from 1,338.63 mkg in 2018. This increase of 51.07 mkg marked a gain of 3.82 per cent,” Rajesh Gupta said.
This was the highest ever production for India so far.
Also, Bangladesh helped supported with an increase of 13.94 mkg or 16.97 per cent to produce 96.07 mkg.
India topped the world black tea production table with Kenya following at a distant second and Sri Lanka thirdthereafter.
