Global cues lift oils

The rally in oils continued on strong global cues with soya refined quoted at ₹920-925 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹875-80. Palm oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹895 for 10 kg and cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹840, while groundnut oil (Indore) ruled at ₹1,150-1,155 for 10 kg. Mustard seeds ruled at ₹4,025-50 a quintal, while raida was quoted at ₹4,100. Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line were quoted up at ₹4,815-4,820.