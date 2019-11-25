Commodities

Global cues perk up soya oil

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on November 25, 2019 Published on November 25, 2019

Despite weak spot demand, strong foreign support once again lifted soya oil. Soya refined at the mandis in Indore rose to ₹810-12 for 10 kg, while soya solvent rose to ₹765. Amid weak availability of quality seeds, soyabean rose to ₹3,800-4,000 a quintal. Plant deliveries were quoted at ₹3,900-3,950. The arrival of soyabean in mandis across Madhya Pradesh today was recorded at 3 lakh to 3.10 lakh bags. Soyameal ruled at ₹34,500 a tonne.

Published on November 25, 2019
oilseeds and edible oil
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Strong buyer support lifts cardamom prices