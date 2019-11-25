Global cues perk up soya oil

Despite weak spot demand, strong foreign support once again lifted soya oil. Soya refined at the mandis in Indore rose to ₹810-12 for 10 kg, while soya solvent rose to ₹765. Amid weak availability of quality seeds, soyabean rose to ₹3,800-4,000 a quintal. Plant deliveries were quoted at ₹3,900-3,950. The arrival of soyabean in mandis across Madhya Pradesh today was recorded at 3 lakh to 3.10 lakh bags. Soyameal ruled at ₹34,500 a tonne.