Global net zero steel initiative launched in India

The international non-profit Climate Group, in partnership with ResponsibleSteel, launched SteelZero in India, a global initiative that brings together leading organisations to speed up the transition to a net zero steel industry.

India is the second-largest producer of steel after China. Emissions from India’s steel industry are projected to triple over the next three decades and the country’s push to meet its net zero targets will rely heavily on the decarbonisation of its steel sector.

Climate action

SteelZero brings together businesses across the industry to make a public commitment to buy and use 50 low emission steel by 2030, thus setting a clear pathway to using 100 per cent net zero steel by 2050, the Climate Group said in a statement.

Amitabh Kant, India’s Sherpa to G20, and Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW and , World Steel Association were present at the launch.

According to Kant, it’s time that climate action is recognised as a competitive advantage by all stakeholders. “The launch of SteelZero is only the beginning of a long, productive road ahead,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jindal said the steel industry is committed to reducing the carbon footprint from its operations and end products. “We support the role of SteelZero as a unifying demand initiative that seeks collaboration across the demand and supply ecosystem, jointly working towards speeding up the transition to a net zero steel industry,” he said.