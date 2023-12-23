Global crude steel production increased by 3.3 per cent in November 2023 to 145.5 million tonnes (mt) against 139.5 mt in the corresponding period a year ago. For the January-November period, production in the 71 nations that account for 85 per cent of world steel output was pegged at 1,715.1 mt, up 0.5 per cent.

According to the World Steel Association, top producer China’s output stood at 76.1 mt in November, up 0.4 per cent from the year-ago period. For the January-November period, China’s output was 1.5 per cent higher at 952.1 mt.

India reported a 11.4 per cent rise in production at 11.7 mt. Overall, for the January-November period, India’s steel output increased by 12.1 per cent at 128.2 mt.

Russia,Turkiye output soars

Russia’s production surged by 12.5 per cent to 6.4 mt. While output in the US increased by 6.1 per cent at 6.6 mt, South Korea’s output went up by 11.9 per cent at 5.4 mt. Turkiye and Iran reported production hikes of 25.4 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively, at 3 mt each year-on-year. The steel output in Brazil too went up by 3.8 per cent at 2.7 mt.

Steel production in Japan and Germany tumbled by 0.9 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively, to end at 7.1 mt and 2.7 mt.

Region-wise, Africa and Asia-Oceania saw their output go up by 3.1 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively. The EU bloc’s production saw its output go north by 3.2 per cent while Europe (Others) saw a surge in production by 22.2 per cent. The Middle-East region’s production went up by 4 per cent while North America’s output increased by 3.1 per cent. South America’s steel production dipped a tad, going down by 0.6 per cent compared with November 2022 figures.

