Gold may lose sheen on govt’s plan to hike bullion GST rates

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The government’s reported proposal to hike GST on gold jewellery to five per cent from three per cent is set to derail the industry which is rebounding after series of disturbances including Covid-induced lockdowns shutting retail outlets and mandatory hallmarking putting jewellers in a tizzy.
After lying low for long, jewellery sales have picked up in last two months with the fall in gold prices boosting wedding purchases and pent-up demand.
Tanya Rastogi, Director, Indian Bullion Jewellers Association, said the proposed move to hike in GST rate, if implemented, will encourage the parallel economy and hinder the recovery of long-suffering industry. As it is, India is one of the most expensive places to buy gold and the proposed hike in duty will make it even more expensive, she said.
Shrey Mehta, Director, Pooja Diamonds, said the move will definitely encourage unorganised gold trade and impact organised retailers who follow government norm to the core.
The jewellery industry is already undergoing a lot of transformations with policies such as Hallmark Unique Identification and it will now be burdened with GST hike, said Mehta.
Jewellery demand in the September quarter was up 58 per cent to 96 tonnes (61 tonnes) buoyed by lower prices and pent-up purchases, as per the World Gold Council data.
Jewellers were well prepared for sudden spike in demand as gold imports in the last three quarters of this year was much higher at 691 tonnes compared to the demand of 360 tonnes recorded in the same period.
After hovering around ₹46,200-46,600 per 10 grams in last month, gold prices have started moving up and touched ₹48,834 on Monday.
Vaibhav Saraf, Director, Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, said the stable gold prices in the short term will not compensate the hike in GST rates as the value of the yellow metal is bound to increase given the domestic and global economic uncertainty.
The hike in duty will lead to increase in the black marketing of gold and ultimately incentivise gold smuggling, he said.
Aditya Pethe, Director, WHP Jewellers, said tax on gold should not be increased as it is used not only for ornamental purposes but also as a form of savings to build assets.
The move will encourage consumers to buy gold jewellery from unreliable sources without proper bill and make them vulnerable to scam, he added.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...