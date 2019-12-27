Good demand expected for quality winter Nilgiri teas

Even as tea auctions in Coonoor are closed for a fortnight for Christmas-New Year celebrations, producers contend that they are getting enquiries for quality winter teas.

The North Indian plantations and factories have closed their operations from December 15 on Tea Board’s orders for winter closure to rid the market of substandard teas that would pull down prices.

The teas from North-East and West Bengal are unlikely to hit the market in volumes till April 2020.

Already, traders in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana complain that there is shortage of clean black heavy density teas for their blends following closure of factories in Assam.

Likewise, traders in Gujarat and Maharashtra are missing their best quality Assam teas due to winter closure.

Consequently, upcountry buyers are showing more interest in buyiing teas from the South, where production takes place round the year.

More so, the high-grown winter Nilgiri orthodox teas are a premium product with some of them having fetched over ₹10,000 a kg in the winter speciality tea auctions in the past.

For the same reason, exporters are also showing interest to procure quality teas. Collectively, producers generally experience an increase in enquiries for quality winter teas.

Traders contend that the market is likely to remain buoyant due to such enquiries when auctions resume on January 2.