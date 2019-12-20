Good liquoring teas up at Kochi

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Active participation of blenders lifted prices of good liquoring varieties at Kochi auctions this week. The market was steady to firm and dearer by Rs1 to Rs3 and sometimes more in sale no 51.
According to traders, the absence of sales next week on account of Christmas holidays in Kerala has prompted blenders to enter the auction market to procure more quantities. The quantity on offer in CTC dust was 10,33,020 kg. Upcountry buyers lent fair support, while exporters confined to bottom of the market, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.
The orthodox market was irregular and lower, witnessing some withdrawals. The quantity offered was only 7000 kg and exporters absorbed a small quantity sold. In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched Rs 115-153, mediums quoted Rs 83-133 and plain grades stood at Rs 74-82.
In leaf category, the market for select best Nilgiris whole leaf and brokens in orthodox grades was firm to dearer. The quantity on offer was 2,49,941.50 kg. There was improved enquiry from exporters. In CTC leaf, the market for good liquoring bolder brokens was higher by Rs 2 to Rs 5 and somtimes more. The quantity on offer was 33,000 kg. There was an active participation from upcountry and Kerala buyers.
Monica SFD quoted the best prices of Rs 154 a kg in dust varieties, while Chamraj FOP came to the top in leaf grades, quoting Rs 270 a kg.
