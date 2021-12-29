Greater Noida Authority to supply refused derived fuel to NTPC

India largest power generator, NTPC has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) for supplying for refused derived fuel, or the combustible fraction of municipal solid waste.

According to the MoU, GNIDA will be supplying 20 tonnes per day (TPD) of refused derived fuel (RFD) to NTPC for a period of ten years. The initiative will help NTPC demonstrate an environment-friendly technology for producing green power and chemicals from RDF and is planned under the theme of ‘NETRA Green Campus’ where the campus will have 24x7 green power from solar PV, battery storage, H2 and RDF.

The Refused Derived Fuel (RDF) shall be fed into Oxy-Steam Gasification plant to produce syngas which after cleaning will be fired in the gas engine to generate 400 KW of green power. In the second stage of the project, the syngas shall be upgraded to produce liquid fuel/methanol/ hydrogen (H2).

NETRA (NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance) is the research and development (R&D) wing of the State-owned power generator that focuses on developing and demonstrating technologies for carbon capture, green hydrogen and methanol production using CO2 from its power plant.

NTPC Group present installed capacity is 67,907.5 MW (including 13,675 MW through JVs/ Subsidiaries) comprising of 49 NTPC stations (23 coal-based stations, 7 gas-based stations, 1hydro station, 18 Renewable projects) and 26 joint venture stations (9 coal-based, 4 gas-based, 8 hydro, 1 small hydro,2 wind and 2 solar PV). About 13,600 MW of its project is at under-construction stages.